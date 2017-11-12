Correspondent
HAFLONG, Nov 11 - Following public allegations regarding the irregular distribution of rice etc., under the National Food Security Act in Dima Hasao, the Executive Member and also the local MAC of NC Hills Autonomous Council Amendu Hojai inspected the Harangajao and Dittakchera cooperative societies on Thursday.Hojai said there have been complaints regarding the distribution system. The fair price shops are not providing rice to the beneficiaries as per norms under the NFSA.
He also held a meeting with the secretaries of the cooperative societies and also with the fair price shop owners in presence of the beneficiaries at Harangajao and Dittakchera and took stock of the situation. He instructed the stakeholders not to indulge in such irregularities in the future. He also warned that stern action will be taken against the violators.
He also appealed to the beneficiaries to be alert and remain updated on the schemes being provided by the Central government.