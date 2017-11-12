Demand for mini secretariat

Staff Correspondent

SILCHAR, Nov 11 - Extending support to the decision taken by the State Government to celebrate Namami Barak festival, students body All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students’ Association (ACKHSA) has reiterated the demand for establishment of the much-awaited mini secretariat in Barak Valley.In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, members of the student organisation have urged him to lay the foundation stone for the mini secretariat during the festival. The organisation also hoped that the Government will confer due honours to the language martyrs of Barak Valley during the festival. “We hope that the Chief Minister will take the initiative to lay the foundation stone of the much-anticipated mini secretariat in Barak Valley during the biggest river festival here. Also we would like to see the Government laying the foundation for at least two of the five bridges over river Barak as promised by the BJP before coming to power,” said Rupam Nandi Purkayastha, chief advisor of the student body.