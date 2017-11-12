Staff Correspondent
SILCHAR, Nov 11 - In a major development regarding the vexed issue of border fencing between India and Bangladesh, the five-member Joint Land Records Team from Bangladesh visited the border areas of Karimganj district and took stock of the fencing work there.Deputy Commissioner of Karimganj Pradip Kumar Talukdar told The Assam Tribune on Friday that the Director General Land Records, Bangladesh Sheikh Abdul Ahad who led the team inspected the progress of the fencing work along the district, including the 3.5 km porous area which falls within the district. Officers from Government of Assam including Joint Secretary, Revenue, Assistant Director Survey accompanied the team during the inspection. The team took stock of the 36 border pillars along the 20 kilometre international fence from Sutarkandi to Barapunji.
Later, the team submitted a proceedings expressing satisfaction over the positions of the border pillars.
The Deputy Commissioner further informed that the team had also visited the controversial 3.5 kilometres unfenced border area alongside Kushiyara river at Steamer Ghat, where the fencing work has been paused since 2015, courtesy objection by the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB). “There were issues with the reference pillars at Steamer Ghat as perceived by the BGB. But, in reality, there are no reference pillars. However, the matter was reported to the Ministry of Home Affairs and visiting team members and the BSF have agreed that the fencing work is at the final stages and will be wrapped up at the earliest,” Talukdar maintained.
He added to inform that fencing work along the Lathitila-Doomabari falling at Patherkandi area of the district will be completed soon.