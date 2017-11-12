Later, the team submitted a proceedings expressing satisfaction over the positions of the border pillars.

The Deputy Commissioner further informed that the team had also visited the controversial 3.5 kilometres unfenced border area alongside Kushiyara river at Steamer Ghat, where the fencing work has been paused since 2015, courtesy objection by the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB). “There were issues with the reference pillars at Steamer Ghat as perceived by the BGB. But, in reality, there are no reference pillars. However, the matter was reported to the Ministry of Home Affairs and visiting team members and the BSF have agreed that the fencing work is at the final stages and will be wrapped up at the earliest,” Talukdar maintained.

He added to inform that fencing work along the Lathitila-Doomabari falling at Patherkandi area of the district will be completed soon.