

Entrance gate of a Naga basti (settlement) set up reportedly on Assam land on the boundary of Naginijan TE. – Photo: Staff Correspondent

The incident had a triggered a war-like situation with police forces and top officials rushing in and exchanging fire with the miscreants for several hours.

A huge posse of security men were posted for several months and situation remained tense with Nagas from the bastis (settlements) not allowed to come down to Assam for marketing and people from this side too refrained from going to the other side to work in plantations set up by Naga people by encroaching Assam’s forest and non-forest land.

Top government bigshots and leaders including the then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi visited the area after the incident and assured to provide protection to the garden residents.

However, the garden residents now seemed to have been left “abandoned” by the Government with police force along with the camp, that was set up in the garden after the incident, withdrawn after a few months.

The Naginijan residents, like other people residing along the over 400-kilometre Assam-Nagaland border, are living under constant threat and aggression from Naga people, who with the backing of their militant groups demand “tax” from Assamese people by laying claim on Assam areas along the border and with tacit support from Nagaland Government.

Now with the buzz of an agreement signed between NSCN (IM) and the Central Government two years back and organisations across Assam staging protests in apprehension of the Centre handing over large areas of Assam territories to Nagaland, people here too are very much worried and confused fearing that villages and tea gardens may be handed over to the neighbouring State as per the pact.

“Is our Government going to hand over our land to the Nagas. Will our garden and adjoining villages be given to the Nagas,” questioned Atul Kurmi along with Ranjit Nayak besides him.

“How can our State Government and Centre do this,” he again asked. There is a genuine reason to fear and worry for both Kurmi, a retired garden worker and Nayak, who still is in service, as both had suffered at the hands of the Nagas.

On May 23, 2013, they were both abducted by the armed Nagas from a rice plantation as they like many other workers had set up in vacant grazing land adjacent to the garden which belonged to Assam.

The duo’s kidnapping, for not paying “tax” to Nagas, triggered an inter-State row and staging of massive protests led by then and also current Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi followed by blocking of the Mariani-Mokokchung road. They were released after a few days and the then State Government took up the matter with their Nagaland counterparts.

Atul and Nayak said the Nagas in a systemic manner have encroached upon Assam’s forest land and have set up colonies and opened plantations of rubber, tea and rice in the foothills which people of his age since their childhood have seen as thick forests.

They said that Naga bastis (settlements) were nowhere near the garden as is the case now, but were in distant atop the hills.

Describing the way the Nagas encroached Assam’s land, Atul said since childhood they saw the Naga people, originally residing atop the hills and at regular intervals of time coming down to weekly markets for buying most of their goods they needed. They used to bring fruits and bamboo shoots to sell in the plains.

He said that in the past four decades, the Naga people gradually started setting up bastis (over five) by encroaching upon Assam’s land downhill in forest and grazing land, started laying claims to areas where the tea workers had started plantations of rice and tea to earn their living, as the company about 17 years back was hit by a severe financial crisis and could not pay the wages and other dues to the workers.

Echoing Atul and Ranjit, Ganesh Nayak and Binod Rajour, both workers, said the respective governments failed to provide protection to border residents like them and the Nagas took full advantage of the “weak policy” adopted by the Assam Government formed by various political parties.

Echoing Kurmi, several other workers said many workers had to either give up farming in fringe areas of the garden or had to pay ‘tax’ to Naga people. They said for the sake of financial angle, nobody admits openly of paying ‘tax’ to the Nagas.

Bitul Kurmi, son of Atul who is involved in self-employed activity and is also the district advisor of the All Adivasi Students’ Association, demanded that the Government take a firm stand on the issue and clearly spell out its view on the matter.

“If the Government can’t provide protection to its own people, what right does it have to be in power?,” the youth leader wanted to know.

He said the situation along the border areas was very much not in favour of the Assam’s residents as almost all Naga people had arms and weapons, and were also supported by Naga militants. Moreover, the Nagaland Government offered all facilities like water supply, power supply, opening schools etc., to set up the bastis.

Supporting Bitul, several youths said the Government should have had provided arms and training to all border residents instead of making them vulnerable to attacks by the Nagas.

Bitul pointed out that the Naga people of the bastis had prospered significantly by using the resources of Assam land – setting up plantations of rubber, rice and tea. Ironically workers from tea gardens and villages of Assam were working as labourers in those plantations for their livelihood.

He said that Assam Government departments cited Forest laws and Supreme Court order to maintain status quo along the border as a case was pending in the Supreme Court regarding border and prevented their own people to take up cultivation.

On the other hand, large areas of the three reserve forests of Mariani along the border – Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest, Dissoi Reserve Forest and Tiru Hills Reserve Forest – have been uprooted and encroached upon by the Nagas, Kurmi added.

Lakshmi Bhumij, wife of Sanjoy Bhumij, who has two kids to look after now works as a daily wage earner outside the garden to meet the ends. She wanted the Government to catch her husband’s killers and bring them to justice.

Anup Chutia, manager of Naginijan TE who has joined only three months ago, said the situation was “peaceful” in the garden now. He said as per tradition adopted a long time back, a Naga person Meren Ao from an adjoining basti, who has married a woman from Naginijan, was working in the garden as a chowkidar.

With the crisis still continuing in ATCL gardens, workers of Naginijan numbering about 1000 (including the Sotai outdivision) here get less daily wage of Rs 115 instead of Rs 137 paid in the gardens of other companies as fixed by the tea industry and the union.

Water supply schemes don’t cover the entire garden areas with more than half of the workers fetching water from streams. The factory has been lying defunct since over 10 years back.

Nabin Gogoi, a resident of adjacent Mogroi village having 130 families, too expressed apprehension about Assam’s land to be given to Nagaland as per the pact. “We are worried as we have seen how they the Nagas encroached upon our land and have become “next-door” neighbours. He urged the State Government to take a “bold step” on the issue.

A police official of Deberapar police outpost that has jurisdiction in the area, said the current situation was “normal and peaceful”. He said a close watch was being maintained.

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who has been in forefront in protesting encroachments by the Nagas, said in view of the case relating to the boundary dispute between Assam and Nagaland continuing in the Supreme Court, the matter was sub-judice and hence no agreement on border could be reached.

He blamed respective governments in the State for failing to adopt a strong policy in safeguarding the border, the advantage of which was taken by the neighbouring State.

The border row between the two States has been on since Nagaland was carved out of Assam in 1963 – following which the new State did not accept the boundary and claimed more land of Assam.