Police Blues in qtrs

STAFF CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT, Nov 11 - Assam Police Blues today qualified for the quarterfinals of the ongoing 54th ATPA Shield Tournament being played at the Jorhat Stadium. In the pre-quarterfinal match today, the policemen defeated Govinda Basumatary Football Academy of Gossaingaon 6-5 in a tie-breaker. During the regulation time both the teams netted one goal each.