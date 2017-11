Rajbari play 1-1 vs Narengi

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 11 - Rajbari Athletic Club played 1-1 draw against Narengi Sporting Club in today’s match of the GSA A Division Football League for the Jibeswar Goswami Trophy at the Nehru Stadium here. Moni put Rajbari ahead in the 71st minute after a barren first session while Birswing Boro drew parity in the 77th minute. Today’s match: Young Amateur vs Kamrupa FC.