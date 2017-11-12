|
City to host nat’l squash championship
Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 11 - The Assam Squash Rackets Association (ASRA) will host the All India Brahmaputra National Squash Championship, a 3 star ranking tournament, at the squash courts in the RG Baruah Sports Complex here from November 16 to 19.Shiladitya Dev, president of the ASRA, informing about the championship in a press conference today said that the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) has handed over the responsibility to ASRA to host this important event where competitions will be conducted in U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, Men and Women categories.
The championship carries a total prize-money of Rs 4 lakh. Leading players of the country like Ravi Dixit, Abhishek Agarwal, Ruia Sisodia, Uma among others will be featured in the championship, informed Dev. The organisers are expecting about 200 players from all over the country. Altogether 20 national level officials will conduct the tournament.
Assam has enrolled 47 players for the championship.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the championship on November 16 at 10.30 am.