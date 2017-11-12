The championship carries a total prize-money of Rs 4 lakh. Leading players of the country like Ravi Dixit, Abhishek Agarwal, Ruia Sisodia, Uma among others will be featured in the championship, informed Dev. The organisers are expecting about 200 players from all over the country. Altogether 20 national level officials will conduct the tournament.

Assam has enrolled 47 players for the championship.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the championship on November 16 at 10.30 am.