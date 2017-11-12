Guwahati Frontier champs in SSB hockey



GUWAHATI, Nov 11 - Guwahati Frontier emerged champions in the 12th SSB Inter-Frontier Hockey Championship with a convincing 3-0 goal victory against Ranikhet Frontier in the final played at the Maulana Md Tayyebulla Hockey Stadium, Bhetapara, here this afternoon.Lucknow Frontier stood third defeating Siliguri Frontier 4 -1 in the play off match. Jyotirmay Chakravarty, Additional Director General of Police attended the closing function as chief guest. Earlier, Bhanu Upadhyay, Inspector General, SSB and Chairman of the organising committee, Frontier Guwahati welcomed the chief guest, players and other guests. The closing ceremony was also marked by march past performed by five participating Frontiers followed by SSB band, displayed by the Pipe Band.