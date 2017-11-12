

Sivasagar team captain receiving the RG Baruah Trophy from ACA vice president Devojit Saikia at Barpeta, on Saturday. Sivasagar team captain receiving the RG Baruah Trophy from ACA vice president Devojit Saikia at Barpeta, on Saturday.

Batting first Sivasagar managed to score 158 in 38.2 overs with Palash Gogoi (31) and Kukil Kr Gogoi (29) being the leading scorers. Abinash Kashyap of Nalbari (5/28) was the chief wicket taker.

In reply Nalbari batsmen failed to chase the target and were bundled out for 101 in 22.5 overs. Pallab J Gogoi walked away with the man-of-the-match award for his all round show.

Brief scores: Sivasagar 158 (Palash Gogoi 31, Kukil Kr Gogoi 29, Abinash Kashyap 5/28). Nalbari 101 (Jitu Deka 21, Pallab Jyoti Gogoi 3/14, Krisi Agarwal 2/14).