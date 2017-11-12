

Uttar Pradesh batsman Umang A Sharma (left) celebrates after completing his century during the third-day of the Ranji Trophy match against Assam in Guwahati, on Saturday. - PTI

Sarupam Purkayastha was out for 45.

In the second innings the UP batsmen virtually toyed with the Assam bowlers smashing 229 for two in 66 overs. Opener Umang Anil Sharma in particular was ruthless against the Assam bowlers who remained unbeaten on 131 off 202 balls. He smacked as many as 16 boundaries and a six. Skipper Suresh Raina (33) and Mohammad Saif (not out 38) also had reasonable contributions to the UP total.

SCORECARD

UP 1st innings: 349

Assam 1st innings (overnight 279/6): Pallav Das c Singh b Raina 20, Sarupam Purkayastha c Nath b Saurabh Kumar 45, Rajjakuddin Ahmed c Yadav b Rajpoot 9, Abu Nechim Ahmed b Mohammad Saif 2, Dhiraj Goswami not out 7. Extras: 7 (lb 6, w 1); Total 318 all out (108.1 overs). Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-98, 3-132, 4-151, 5-234, 6-237, 7-298, 8-309, 9-309, 10-318. Bowling: AS Rajpoot 27-5-69-2, Mohd Israr 13-1-50-1, Imtiaz Ahmed 24-4-96-0, Saurabh Kumar 32-14-54-5, Mohammad Saif 7.1-1-15-1, AD Nath 4-0-22-0, SK Raina 1-0-6-1.

UP 2nd innings: Abhishek Goswami c Hazarika b Pallav Das 11, UA Sharma not out 131, SK Raina lbw b Purkayastha 33, Mohammad Saif not out 38. Extras 16 (b 9, lb 7); Total 229/2 (66 overs); Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-130. Bowling: Rajjak Uddin Ahmed 15-3-40-0, Abu Nechim Ahmed 9-2-30-0, Dhiraj Goswami 7-1-33-0, Pallav Das 9-3-21-1, Gokul Sharma 7-1-25-0, Sarupam Purkayastha 15-1-50-1, Sib Sankar Roy 4-0-14-0.