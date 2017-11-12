5 held in Dimapur

Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 11 - Dimapur Police has arrested five persons for their involvement in a fake Aadhaar cards racket in Dimapur town.PRO, Dimapur Police, in a release, informed that the Dimapur Commissionerate Special Branch (DCSB) team along with Sub Urban Police Station personnel during a joint search operation in the residence of one Raj Kumar Chaudhary in Sematilla Colony, Dimapur yesterday arrested the five who have been identified as Santosh Choudhary Mahato (23), Umesh Gour (23), Bittu Kumar Choudhary (20), Raj Kumar Jaiswal (20) and Raju Kumar C Choudhary (36). Police also recovered a large number of Aadhaar opening forms along with fake documents and seized 7 laptops, 5 USB GPS devices, 6 printers, 6 biometric fingerprint scanners, 5 biometric iris scanners, 8 mobile handsets, 2 mini fingerprint devices and cash amount of Rs 15,500. As per interrogation of the arrested persons, police informed that the accused have been enrolling hundreds of fresh Aadhaar applicants from Dimapur and neighboring districts of Assam and charging Rs 500 each for the same.