Soon after arrival, Lekhi went to GBP hospital to visit the party supporters who were injured in separate clashes in two places of Bishalgarh subdivision in Sepahijala district on Saturday.

Later speaking to the media, she alleged the law-and-order situation has collapsed in the entire state with BJP leaders and workers coming under CPI (M) sponsored violence.

“A total lawlessness is prevailing in the state while BJP leaders and workers have become victim of red terror”, she said.

Sources said that Lekhi who is also a lawyer in the Supreme Court spoke in a meeting of BJP’s legal front , the ‘Law and Legal Affairs Department’ in Agartala Press Club. This meeting was attended by a large number of pro-BJP lawyers.

Sources confirmed that the party delegation is likely to table a report before the party high command narrating the overall law and order situation in the poll-bound state.

Meanwhile, the BJP is gearing for the Assembly election. The party has already held meetings with the grassroot-level workers for better results in the next Assembly polls.