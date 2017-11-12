Deepa Karmakar conferred D Litt



AGARTALA, Nov 11 - Ace gymnast Deepa Karmakar was conferred D Litt (Honoris Causa) at the 10th convocation of Agartala NIT here today.Prof Biswajit Ghosh, director of School of Energy Studies, Jadavpur University and Gautam Biswas, director of IIT, Guwahati were conferred DSc. Deepa, who had finished fourth in Rio Olympics, was honoured for her outstanding performance in the field of sports, particularly in gymnastics. In the convocation, total 31 PhD scholars, 156 MTech students, 23 MBA students, 22 MSc students, 31 MCA students, 658 BTech students were awarded their degree certificates, institute director Prof Ajay Kumar Ray said. – PTI