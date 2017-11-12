The festival is likely to get 50,000 visitors this year including national leaders, policy makers, industry experts, business delegates and exhibitors from over 20 countries. To make the festival a success and to promote Manipur tourism, marketing and publicity campaign for the festival has been geared up in different cities all over the country through multiple-platforms.

He further said that before the inauguration of the festival, a half-marathon and other races will be conducted in the morning, followed by a curtain raiser at Keibul Lamjao by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in the afternoon on November 19. The inaugural function will take place at Hatta Kangjeibung on November 21 where cultural activities of different communities of the state will be performed.