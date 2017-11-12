



“I asked the Prime Minister to provide us two times the sum of fertiliser subsidy given up by Sikkim. But he did not say anything about it,”Chamling said here.

Bihar and other Northeastern States have sought the help of Sikkim in adopting organic farming, he said.

The Chief Minister was recently conferred with the One World Grand Prix Award for his achievements in converting Sikkim into an organic State.

“I belong to a village family of environment lovers and nature worshippers. The inspiration to transform Sikkim into a fully organic State came from there,” he said.

Organic farming is a life-saving form of agriculture that also preserves the earth and environment, Chamling said batting for its adoption.

“If we do not go organic, our future will not be safe.” The Sikkim Chief Minister also commented on the severe air pollution in the national capital, saying eco-friendly measures were needed for improving the situation.

“Delhi has become most polluted city in the world and we cannot blame others for it. These are warning signs and we must take eco-friendly measures.”

Noted environmental activist Vandana Shiva, one of the juries of the award, recommended organic farming to solve the problem of air pollution in Delhi.

“Due to mechanical harvesting, paddy stubble is left in the fields that is later burnt polluting air. The solution of air pollution in Delhi and Punjab is organic farming,” she said.

The founder of One World Award, Joseph Wilhelm, and an awardee from Zimbabwe, Shamiso Mungwashu, were present at the event. – PTI