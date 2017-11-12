

Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari laying the foundation stone for new Court building at Mairang on Saturday. - Photo Staff Correspondent

Justice Maheshwari said that the Meghalaya High Court has accorded “a priority” for the construction of the permanent Court complex in Mairang and assured that the construction of the Court would be completed in time.

Minister in-charge law, Roshan Warjri, said that the laying of the foundation stone is a landmark event. Stating that the building will be an asset for the people of Mairang, she said the construction of the building is expected to be completed within 16 months.

Mairang is a Civil sub-division in West Khasi Hills district. Currently, a full-fledged Court of the Judicial Magistrate is functioning from a temporary building in Mairang.