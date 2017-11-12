Correspondent SHILLONG, Nov 11 - Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari today laid the foundation stone for the Judicial Magistrate Court building at Mawsawa, Mairang.Lauding the efforts of officials for making it possible for the laying of foundation stone, the Chief Justice said it was due to the collective efforts of the officials from the High Court Registry, Law , PWD department, district and sub-divisional offices.
Justice Maheshwari said that the Meghalaya High Court has accorded “a priority” for the construction of the permanent Court complex in Mairang and assured that the construction of the Court would be completed in time.
Minister in-charge law, Roshan Warjri, said that the laying of the foundation stone is a landmark event. Stating that the building will be an asset for the people of Mairang, she said the construction of the building is expected to be completed within 16 months.
Mairang is a Civil sub-division in West Khasi Hills district. Currently, a full-fledged Court of the Judicial Magistrate is functioning from a temporary building in Mairang.