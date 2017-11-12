Panchayat polls

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 11 - In view of the forthcoming panchayat elections, the State BJP today constituted a State Level Panchayat Election Management Committee.The 23-member committee was announced by State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass. It will be headed by senior party leader Bimal Oswal. Meanwhile, the State BJP has also reconstituted its media team by inducting a few more leaders as spokespersons and panelists. Among those included in the team are MLAs Padma Hazarika and Nomal Momin and former MLA Jayanta Malla Barua.