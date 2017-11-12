Health camp at Press Club

ANN Service

GUWAHATI, Nov 11 - The OPD clinic-cum-camp for this week was organised at the Guwahati Press Club here today as part of their ‘Evening with a Doctor’ series, in which Dr Soumar Dutta from the North Guwahati-based Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, a specialist in emergency medicine, provided free consultation.Reflecting on the issues of blood pressure and hypertension commonly found among young adults nowadays, Dr Dutta emphasized the need to get adequate hours of sleep and cited lifestyle changes as a major cause behind this problem. He also stressed that psychological issues are on the rise, especially among women. “The present-day food habits also affect our health. The popularity of smoked food is worrying as the charcoal residues in such food carry cancerous elements,” said Dr Dutta.