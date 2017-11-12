Diabetes Day programmes

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 11 - The Sun Valley Hospital will conduct a free diabetes detection and free diabetes foot check-up and awareness camp at its Mathura Nagar campus from 10 am on November 14 as part of its observance of World Diabetes Day. The day’s proceedings will begin with an awareness procession at 8.30 am, followed by the diabetes detection camp. The free diabetes foot check-up and awareness camp will be held from 12 pm to 2 pm. An open meeting, to be held from 11 am, will be chaired by Dr Anup Barman, Director, Medical Education, Assam, a press release said.On the occasion of Diabetes Day, Excelcare Hospitals, Guwahati, is also organising a ‘Sampoorna Women’s Workshop’, in collaboration with the Society for Promotion of Research in Metabolic & Endocrine Disorders (SPRiME), on the Excelcare Hospitals premises at Boragaon here from 2 pm on November 14, stated another press release.