Speaking during the first session on ‘Environmental Degradation: A threat to Human life’, the speakers including Justice RS Rathore; Dr Mohan Chandra Malakar, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and advocate Bijon Kumar Mahajan spoke on the wildlife Acts and pointed out the need for their immediate amendment.

Mahajan also expressed dissatisfaction with the abysmally low rate of conviction in the State.

Altogether 150 delegates from seven NE states are participating in the conference, informed Subhash Chandra Keyal, general secretary, Adhivakta Parishad, Assam.

The conference-cum seminar will continue till tomorrow where a range of other issues will be deliberated upon.