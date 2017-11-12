“Kishan is being brought to Guwahati and he will be produced before the court tomorrow,” BIEO SP PR Kar said.

In September, BIEO had seized five trucks loaded with India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and busted a warehouse of jailed Rajesh Jalan in the city from where he was running his illegal liquor trade.

The detected illicit liquor was brought from Arunachal Pradesh.

Labelling and corks of the liquor brought from Arunachal Pradesh were changed at the warehouse and distributed in the State.

The liquor trader, jailed in an ‘under-bond’ permit (permit required to transfer liquor from one bond to another) scam, owns two bottling plants and as many bonded warehouses.

The Department of Excise is suffering a revenue loss of crores of rupees due to the illicit trade of liquor smuggled from Arunachal where taxes are considerably less than in Assam, a fact detailed in the Jindal Committee Report, which suggested various reforms, including lowering of taxes in Assam.

According to official records, as many as 29,804 cases were registered in this connection during the last financial year in the State.