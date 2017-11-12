Association office-bearers, while addressing the media here today said that the fate of more than 2 lakh people of Assam including book stall owners and vendors would be affected due to this decision.

While stressing that the publishers of Assam are not against any help extended to the poor students through distribution of free textbooks, it said that even the private schools, for which textbooks are published locally for classes IX and X would be kept out of limits for the local publishers.

“The government has sought details of the requirement of textbooks in the private schools, which means textbooks would be provided in private schools through the government channel completely abolishing the role of the local publishers,” said Dhiraj Goswami, general secretary of the association.

Other than boycotting the government’s book fair, the association would also go in for drastic actions like closing down the publications and book stalls across the State.

It may be noted that several publishers’ associations of Delhi, Kolkata and Tripura have also extended support to the demands of the local publishers and book sellers and they won’t be taking part in the Publication Board’s book fair in Guwahati.

The issue might cast a shadow on the forthcoming book fair as most of the participants in the fest are associated with the All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association. As many as 60 publishers, who are also the association’s members, take part in the Guwahati Book Fair regularly.

“Textbooks are being provided free to the students under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan up to Class VIII, to which we never had any objection. However, for classes IX and X students, we, in consultation with a number of eminent intellectuals of Assam have proposed to the State government to introduce a scholarship scheme for poor students, which will bear other expenses of the students along with the textbooks. This will not just help the children of financially weak families, but, would also help in the survival of the small publishers and book sellers, who grossly depend on the printing and sale of the textbooks,” he added.

The association has also suggested starting book banks in the schools of the State. However, the publishers alleged that the government is not just giving a cold shoulder to their issues, but has also taken an apathetic attitude towards the ongoing book fair organised by them, which will conclude on November 14.