“Most of the products of day-to-day use will be charged at five per cent, 12 per cent and 18 per cent. The maximum amount for the composition scheme has been set at Rs 1.5 crore. The late fee amount has been reduced by 90 per cent. All these measures will help bring down prices of goods,” he said.

Swami said that global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stewardship of the country.

The BJP spokesperson also lashed out at Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi. “Earlier Rahul Gandhi stated that GST is ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’. If that is true, then was the Sales Tax ‘Sonia Gandhi Tax’? All such statements made by him (Rahul Gandhi) have no merit and are rubbish,” said Swami.