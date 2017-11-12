The cable TV operators have been listed under the slab of 18 per cent GST, which has posed a serious threat to the survival of their business.

“A large number of educated unemployed youths are engaged in this sector as entrepreneurs, technicians, revenue collectors, news anchors, reporters, back office staff, accountants, etc., for more than last two decades in Assam and the Northeast, where unemployment is a big issue,” the memorandum stated.

The Forum further added that factors like geographical disadvantages, low purchasing power of the majority of subscribers and high maintenance cost have made this business less profitable in this region compared to other parts of India.

The Forum stated that the cable TV operators in the region are already facing heavy financial burden due to other technological factors and the Central government’s rule for compulsory digitalisation.

The Forum also shared its grave concern over losing their business to the DTH services with the introduction of compulsory GST and upcoming tariff order of TRAI.