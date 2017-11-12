STAFF Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 11 - Dr Deepali Dutta, who had served as the Principal of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Assam Medical College and Hospital and Silchar Medical College and Hospital, passed away at Apollo Hospital here around 7.35 this morning. She was 81.Also a former Director of Medical Education, Assam, Dr Dutta was a pioneer in the field of psychiatry treatment in the Northeast and was also a former president of the Indian Psychiatric Society.
She was also a former president of the Guwahati Mental Welfare Society, which had established the Mon Vikash Kendra, a school for mentally challenged.
A social worker and a strong advocate of women and child rights and welfare, Dr Dutta was awarded the Mahila Shiromani Award in 1990. She was also awarded the Woman of the Year title in 1997 by the American Biographical Institute, USA.
She leaves behind her husband Dr Sarat Chandra Dutta, two sons and a daughter. Her last rites will be performed on Monday.