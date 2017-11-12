



She was also a former president of the Guwahati Mental Welfare Society, which had established the Mon Vikash Kendra, a school for mentally challenged.

A social worker and a strong advocate of women and child rights and welfare, Dr Dutta was awarded the Mahila Shiromani Award in 1990. She was also awarded the Woman of the Year title in 1997 by the American Biographical Institute, USA.

She leaves behind her husband Dr Sarat Chandra Dutta, two sons and a daughter. Her last rites will be performed on Monday.