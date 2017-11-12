

The Bogibeel road-cum-railway bridge in Dibrugarh, on Saturday. – UB Photos

The road track is already being laid on the upper deck from the north bank side, while work on laying the railway tracks will commence likely from December. The track linking between Dhamalgaon station on the south bank of the Brahmaputra and Tongani station on the north bank would ensue simultaneously, and should be ready by February next year.

While the highway has been almost connected to the bridge on the north bank, the south bank highway works are still lagging. One contractor has been blacklisted for messing up a flyover, and the work has been reallocated to another contractor. According to sources, the south bank highway

approach will not be ready for traffic before April 2018.

Prasad, who has taken over as GM (Construction), NF Railway in Guwahati barely a fortnight ago, said he would like to see the commissioning of this national project at the earliest. He said he would spare no effort towards this goal, and that he is motivating the workforce to deliver their best. Known to be an achiever during his earlier postings in the Railways elsewhere in the country, one only hopes Prasad is as successful in the Northeast too.

Given the pace of work – this is likely to accelerate further in the days ahead – one should be lucky if the Bogibeel bridge is finally ready for use by June or July next year. In this period, this double-decker bridge, with a total of 41 spans, will have used up Rs 6,000 crore of the tax payers’ money. That’s quite a surge, from the original estimate of Rs 1,700 crore. The initial completion date of the bridge was April 2007.