“A great haste was observed, even if it meant violating the contract terms, in clearing the bills. In a number of cases, bills were cleared even before the goods were received. In case of at least one contract, goods were delivered more than a year after full payment of bills,” a firm Das & Sharma, Chartered Accountants noted in its observations after an audit of the accounts of the board.

Moreover, none of the bidders had the credentials to meet the requirements of the tender document. For example, contracts for publicity campaign were given to firms which were in no way associated with the sector.

“All printing works have been awarded to Purbashree Printers, without any evidence to show that the organisation has the capacity to execute the orders,” the audit observed.

Most of the bids received for all works have been from six to seven firms and the tenders were for products/services “as diverse as supply of computers,

furniture to broadcast and telecast over local media channels. This itself indicates that the process was not as transparent as it should have been.”

The documents attached to the bids did not meet the specifications referred to in the tender notice in several cases.

In another instance, the inquiry by CM’s Special Vigilance Cell found that Sarba Siksha Abhijan received printing materials from the board – 61 lakh leaflets, 61 lakh folders and 61 lakh booklets – for distribution among schoolchildren. The vehicle numbers through which the printing materials were shown to be dispatched during the year 2014 were found to be that of scooters, motorcycles and even excavators, the Vigilance inquiry has found.

The audit further observed that three vehicles were purchased in the financial year 2013-14 by the Board – two Honda City cars, one each for Chairman Gautam Baruwa and Member Secretary Chohan Doley and one Maruti Eeco van as pool car for office “ostensibly for facilitating official works”.

“No logbooks were maintained for the two allotted vehicles and for the pool car it was done only from October 2015. The Chairman had no tour diary and the tour diary of the Member Secretary did not show any use of the vehicle for performing official duties, may be other than attending office. However, it appears that there was regular reimbursement of petrol expenses in addition to drivers’ salary for both the vehicles,” the audit said.

“During the year 2014-15, petrol reimbursement for the Chairman’s vehicle was Rs 93,190 and for the Member Secretary, it was Rs 1,41,556. Non-maintenance of logbooks and tour diary by the Chairman and Member Secretary, despite previous auditor’s comment, seems to be deliberate,” it said, also observing that the pool car was also used by administrative officer NN Choudhury for his “personal use”.

Besides these irregularities, there were also under-reporting of the income of the board, mismanagement of cash books and expenses under many heads kept under wraps.