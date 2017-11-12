Questions are now being raised as to why answer scripts of all the streams under the Rakesh Paul regime have not been brought under the ambit of investigation, fuelling apprehensions of ‘pick-and-choose’ approach of the government.

The core investigating team, which is being led by ASP Surjeet Singh Panesar and assisted by ASP Subhasish Baruah, too is working with a limited number of work force in view of the magnitude of the scam and there is hardly any technical expert attached to the investigating team so far, which, sources believe, would be a necessity if the answer scripts related to other streams too are brought under the ambit of the probe.

Despite many of the accused naming top political leaders and other influential individuals in their statements recorded under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), investigators could hardly latch on to any corroborative evidence till now.

While conceding that although names of political leaders from different parties did crop up from time to time during questioning of the accused, sources said that no money trail could be established involving them. Some of the accused even made statements alleging direct payment of money to a then minister at the latter’s office chamber.

“The allegations about politicians, student leaders and media personalities influencing the selection could not be established beyond doubt till this point of investigation,” sources said.

“As far as the arrested officials are concerned, barring a couple of them, there is hardly any case of disproportionate assets. However, the Enforcement Directorate is on the job, especially in regard to huge assets amassed by former APSC Chairman Rakesh Paul and his family, besides the other accused members of the Commission,” official sources told this reporter.

Meanwhile, Rajarshi Sen Deka, another accused in the cash-for-job scam and son of a former Congress minister, may be brought to Guwahati any time tomorrow.