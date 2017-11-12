



Highly placed police sources told The Assam Tribune that though some organisations and individuals are trying to create confusion among the people by spreading rumours on the issue of NRC update, the situation is still under control and the security agencies are not apprehending any major trouble immediately. However, the situation is being monitored and instructions have been given to take action against rumour-mongers. Some non-government organisations are also starting awareness campaigns among the people, which is a positive development.

The vulnerable areas in all the districts have been identified and the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been directed to visit such areas not only to monitor the situation but also to speak to cross sections of people to dispel doubts in their minds. Such visits by senior officers is paying dividends as doubts created in the minds of the people by vested interest circles could be removed.

Giving one such example, sources revealed that there were reports of a section of people feeling apprehensive in Merer char in Bongaigaon district. Both the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of the district visited the char and spoke to the people who gave assurance to cooperate with the process. Though the situation is now under control, police is apprehending some trouble during the last phase of the verification process.

When the officials start verifying the family trees of the applicants, there is every possibility of unearthing of forged documents and this may lead to problems in some parts of the State. The security deployment would have to be increased in the vulnerable areas during that period, while, if required, the officials involved in the verification process would have to be given security cover, sources added.

Sources admitted that the possibility of trouble in some parts of the State after the publication of the NRC draft also cannot be ruled out and that is why the State government has sought additional forces from the Centre.

On security of the NRC Seva Kendras spread all over the State, sources said that a close watch is being maintained but even if someone tries to damage the computers of such centres, all the data is safe and no one would be able to fiddle with the data. Gradually, such centres would be wound up when the verification process reaches the final stage, sources added.