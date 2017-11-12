



With the financial support from the Union government, the State has already implemented 175 piped-water projects to supply safe drinking water in the arsenic-affected habitations. So far, 11.01 lakh people have been covered under these projects. It is expected that by 2022, the remaining vulnerable population would be covered by the scheme.

Meanwhile, a move to set up 111 pipe-water projects has been initiated, sources added.

It needs mention here that presence of excessive arsenic in the State’s groundwater was first detected by public health engineer AB Paul in November, 2003. The first two cases of such arsenic contamination of the groundwater in the State were detected in Mankachar area of Dhubri district and in Sadarashi area of Karimganj district. The finding of Paul, who was then the Chief Engineer, PHED, was reaffirmed by Jadavpur University’s School of Environmental Studies in January, 2004.

Following these developments, the UNICEF came forward to assist the State government and sought a rapid appraisal of arsenic contamination of the State’s groundwater. Subsequently, 5,000 water samples of groundwater from the public tube wells from the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra river were collected and sent for assessment to the Kolkata office of the UNICEF. The exercise revealed that groundwater samples of 74 development blocks in undivided 20 districts contained over 10 ppb (parts per billion) of arsenic. Of them, water samples of 16 districts were found to be containing over 50 ppb of arsenic, while in the other four districts it was found to be containing over 10 ppb of arsenic. The Union government recently fixed up to 10 ppb of arsenic in drinking water as the safe limit.

The State PHED then formulated an action plan jointly with the UNICEF and the IIT Guwahati for a comprehensive study of all public tube wells in the 74 development blocks. The study revealed presence of over 50 ppb of arsenic in most of the samples, while in some cases, it was found to be over 900 ppb.

Prolonged consumption of arsenic-contaminated water leads to arsenicosis, which can later result in cancer. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, one per cent of the country’s people consuming over 50 ppb of arsenic per day are vulnerable to cancer.