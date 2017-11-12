"I am currently in my best shape mentally and physically and have started enjoying wrestling on competitive level. Wrestling fans will see a re-energised Sushil Kumar at the nationals and later at the Pro Wrestling League (PWL)," Sushil said in a statement.

This year's National Wrestling Championship has become the centre of attraction from the sporting point of view with the participation of Sushil along with many other stars of the Indian squad set to represent various teams.

Apart from Sushil, Praveen Rana and Dinesh will represent Railways in the 74kg weight category from team A and B respectively.

A trial was held on Saturday between Sushil and Dinesh to confirm Sushil's place for the nationals. In the trial session, Dinesh gave a walkover to Sushil.

Dinesh has been a national junior champion and has earlier represented team Dilli Veer in the first season of the PWL.