State agri products receive good response

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 10 - The Department of Horticulture & Food Processing and the State Department of Agriculture jointly participated as ‘Assam Organic’ team in the three-day-long Organic World Congress 2017 event which concluded at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, today.Farmers from 10 clusters of the State under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development (MOVCD) and the Paramparagata Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) also displayed their products in the exhibition along with their agricultural and horticultural produce. Among the commodities displayed by the farmers from Assam were red rice, pineapple, ginger, turmeric and pumpkin. The products from the State attracted a lot of buyers at the exhibition. Officials said a number of national and international buyers interacted with the departmental officers in the stall for placing orders of their requirements.National buyers like Big Budget, Green Acres, Aum Agri, Jaivik and IFOAM have evinced interest in buying the products, besides international buyers.