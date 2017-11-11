|
Social activist held on graft charge in Chirang
Correspondent
BONGAIGAON, Nov 10 - Chirang Police today arrested Rohila Basumatary (42), a social activist, from her rented house in Bongaigaon town and forwarded her to judicial custody on medical ground after producing her before the court of chief judicial magistrate in Chirang district, head quarters Kajalgaon, this evening.The social activist who was a resident of Dadgari along the Indo-Bhutan border area in Chirang district, had allegedly embezzled a sum of Rs15 lakh by way of constructing a wayside restaurant at Dadgari under the Department of Tourism.
Earlier, a group of local people of Dadgari area had lodged Case No.19/2016 under Section 120(B)/468/420 of IPC in this connection at Runikhata Police Station in the district.
As per the local people’s version, one of Rohila’s associates named Roma Chetry was arrested earlier, though she managed to get out on bail. In the meantime, Rohila had procured anticipatry bail. As her bail period ended, police arrested her this afternoon in the same case. “This is the first arrest in BTC on corruption charge,” said Chirang Superintendent of Police Sankar Brata Raimedhi.