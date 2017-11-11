Earlier, a group of local people of Dadgari area had lodged Case No.19/2016 under Section 120(B)/468/420 of IPC in this connection at Runikhata Police Station in the district.

As per the local people’s version, one of Rohila’s associates named Roma Chetry was arrested earlier, though she managed to get out on bail. In the meantime, Rohila had procured anticipatry bail. As her bail period ended, police arrested her this afternoon in the same case. “This is the first arrest in BTC on corruption charge,” said Chirang Superintendent of Police Sankar Brata Raimedhi.