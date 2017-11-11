|
Four arrested
STAFF Correspondent
JORHAT, Nov 10 - Police on Thursday arrested four persons including three women on charges of physically assaulting two video journalists the earlier day at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital when they (journalists) had gone to the JMCH on an official assignment.The arrested persons in two cases (nos. 2428/17 & 2429/17) registered at Jorhat Police Station under Sections 341, 294, 324, 325, 354, 506, 34 of IPC are: Bharati Das, Usha Das, Sunmoni Das and Bitupon Das (residents of Rajotia village).
The journalists – Jyotika Mahanta and Tapan Misra – part of a media team were at the JMCH to take video shots of an arrested sub-engineer of the Water Resources Department N Das, whose medical check-up was done at the JMCH on Wednesday.
Both, in their complaints lodged separately with the police, have alleged that the four persons had not only abused them, but broke their cameras and assaulted them.