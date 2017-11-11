Student held for forging SC certificate

Staff Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 10 - Police of Lahdoigarh outpost under Teok police station on Wednesday arrested a fifth semester student of Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology (JIST), on the Sotai outskirts here on charges of committing forgery of SC certificate to get admission into the institute.In-charge of Lahdoigarh outpost Bedanta Bikash Boruah said that the student, identified as Dipjyoti Patgiri of Guwahati, has been arrested in Teok police station (case no. 227/17) under Section 468 of the IPC after an investigation by the police into allegations against him of faking documents to make a claim of belonging to SC community and then getting admission on a reserved quota, was found to be true. The FIR against Patgiri, who got admitted to the JIST in 2015, was lodged by Anuhusita Jati Yuba Parishad, an organisation of Teok, about three months back at the outpost.