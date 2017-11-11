The student body along with the aggrieved complainant rushed to the bank after the fraud became known and a thorough inquiry by the bank staff and officials found the allegations to be true wherein the said amount was found withdrawn on different dates in the month of October without the knowledge of the customers concerned. After a brief turmoil and commotion in the bank premises, Nivaran Das engaged as CSP under the said bank admitted of the act and entered into an formal agreement with the aggrieved party of repaying the said amount after making a part payment the same evening which amounted to Rs 3,70,000 and remaining Rs 51,000 assured to be paid within November 10, 2017. Bagarsai was returned Rs 3,50,000 while Mrs Tanti was given back 20,000 in cash after the duo ironically declined to accept on account payments mode. However, a formal record has also been maintained in the presence of bank officials and other people including the AASA members. Das in his written statement admitted of committing the act without the knowledge of the customers and agreed to repay in full.

Unfortunately, when contacted Dinesh Nath, the Branch Manager of the concerned bank who neither filed any FIR in the local police station nor informed the Police during the turmoil earlier in the bank premises said that the alleged act was looked into and found the said amount withdrawn and transferred, which however was returned to the customers after the father of the alleged swindler managed to repay the same evening. When asked about the disciplinary action, if any initiated to this effect against Nivaran Das, Nath said that he has nothing to do as the CSP is an outsourcing body but still had informed the higher authorities and the area manager of the CSP Mithun Das himself was present during the incident and was looking into it.