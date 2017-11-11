Sand smugglers take away trucks seized by Forest Dept; FIR lodged

ANN Service

BAIHATA CHARIALI, Nov 10 - A team of road patrolling duty officers led by Arup Kumar Baishya, Forester-1 (Beat Officer) of Sila Range Forest Office, Amingaon on Tuesday seized four illegal sand-carrying trucks at Amingaon on the National Highway 31 and brought them to the Sila Range Forest Office for departmental safe custody, but after an hour or so, a gang of sand smugglers consisting of 30-35 persons came to the office and took away the seized trucks forcefully, threatening the forest department staff with dire consequences, creating sensation in the area. The registration numbers of the seized trucks are: AS 01 BC 2361, AS 18 C 4522, AS 18 C 3291 and AS 18 C 4271 and they were carrying 10,16,16 and 16 cubic metres of sand respectively from the south bank of the Brahmaputra. The name and address of the drivers of the seized trucks are: Nuruddin Ahmed, son of Izar Ali of Futuri village, Bhagadutta Boro, son of Sukleswar Boro of Khorkhori vllage, Ganesh Pathak, son of Bhogeswar Pathak of Khorkhori village and Apurba Boro, son of Sukleswar Boro of Khorkhori village under Chhaygaon PS of Kamrup district. In this connection, the department has lodged an FIR at the North Guwahati (Gauripur) police out post against the sand carrying trucks, drivers and the sand smugglers.