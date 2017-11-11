He said that to eradicate such blind faith, awareness is very important. “We should all come forward and take constructive measures to eradicate superstition from the scientifically unaware people”, Rongpi said.

Stressing on the needs of sensitisation of science in the present context, Rongpi assured to provide maximum help in this regard.

It may be mentioned here that a number of students from 20 educational institutions under the Aryabhatta Science Centre, Howraghat block participated in the competition on science- based events.

Competitions like science model making, extempore speech and science related drawing etc., were held among the students. The competition was judged by nine qualified teachers.

Later, the students who performed well in the respective competitions, were given prizes. The daylong programme began with the hoisting of the Aryabhatta Science Centre and it was hoisted by Bhabesh Rajbongshi, Headmaster of Howraghat Town Girls’ High School.

Subsequently, rich tributes were paid at the portrait of Late Dr Bhupen Hazarika by the ex-president Aryabhatta Science Centre, Howraghat block, Tarun Handique and dignitaries.

During the programme Bimal Dhar, Pradhan Acharya, Howraghat Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Karuna Boro, president, SMDC, Howraghat Town Girls’ High School, Bidyaram Singnar, Headmaster, Howraghat Government ME School and Prabin Nath, Co-ordinator, Aryabhatta Science Centre Howraghat block were present.