Sneha Sparsha, a healthcare scheme exclusively for children was launched by the Health Department in 2013-14 to provide financial assistance for treatment of children below 12 years of age with serious ailments and belonging to families whose yearly income was below Rs 2.5 lakh.

Both the parents along with Ayan recently visited the Joint Director of Health Services office here and offered gamusa to the doctors of the State Health Department and from the Jorhat Medical College too as a token of gratitude for extending their support in treating their son under the Government’s aforementioned scheme.

Ayan, after undergoing treatment at the premier Bengaluru hospital from June to October this year, has fully recovered now, but will have to get check-up done after a gap of three months.

Unmindful of the gathering at the office chamber of the Joint Director of Health Services, Ayan, who was still wearing a mask, was seen in a jovial mood in his mother’s lap.

Choked with emotion, Bobby recounted their “struggle” to save her son, and thanked the State Health Department, National Health Mission unit here and Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Virendra Mittal, besides Joint Director of Health Services Dr Amrit Saikia for their close coordination in getting Ayan treated free of cost under the Government’s scheme.

“When darkness suddenly enveloped our family after Ayan was detected with a critical disease, we felt very helpless as our financial condition was dismal. But treatment under the Government’s scheme has given a new lease of life to my son,” Bobby said with tears of happiness on her face.

Not only treatment expenses of Ayan, but travelling to and fro to Bengaluru from Jorhat by air along with her brother and their stay during the period of treatment was made free under the scheme.

All those who were offered gamusa by Bobby included Dr Saikia, NHM District Programme Manager Rajiv Medhi, and Deputy Superintendent of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital Dr Nilotpal Bhattacharjee.

Thanking Bobby for the kind gesture, all four of them returned the gamusas to Bobby, saying she deserved to be praised the most as it was her perseverance and determination that led to the successful treatment.

Dr Saikia along with Medhi informed this Correspondent that they had till date received 645 applications under the BPL category for reimbursement of treatment expenses for critical diseases covered under the Atal-Amrit Abhiyan.

The Government after scrutiny has issued cheques to 386 patients. They said that the Health Department in the district has distributed biometric cards to 3,81,307 individuals under the BPL category to avail treatment for six listed critical diseases in Government and Government-empanelled hospitals within and outside Assam.

The total number of persons to be covered will be 4,55,544, as those who are below 18 years were included in their guardians’ cards. Each card-holder will be able to avail treatment amounting to Rs two lakh per year.

Dr Bhattacharjee said that on November 12 a screening camp will be oragnised at the JMCH to detect children (0 to 14 years) suffering from congenital heart diseases. Patients will be provided treatment free of cost under the Government’s scheme.