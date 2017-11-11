



Two IWAI survey vessels set off with officials from IWAI, Indian Army and Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department of the Government of Assam. The Scoping Mission team will cover the entire 891-km of the Brahmaputra in Assam (Sadiya to Dhubri). Along the way, the team has been interacting with area residents, small transporters, boatmen and other stakeholders to grasp the local transport infrastructure needs, based on which interventions could be made.

The Mission is tasked with identifying locations where construction of permanent or temporary terminals could be feasible.

IWAI has also been working on developing multi-mode terminals where the waterway, road and rail connectivity converges and through which commercial and defence cargo movement is facilitated.

In April last, IWAI carried out a pilot run of defence cargo transportation through from Pandu to Bogibeel, (Dibrugarh) on NW-2. IWAI’s Ro-Ro vessel, MV Gopinath Bordoloi sailed from Pandu terminal with eight Army trucks and 20 personnel and transported them to Bogibeel (Dibrugarh).

During the past two years, some major projects have been implemented on NW-2. The construction of a permanent Ro-Ro terminal at Dhubri is complete and a similar terminal will be developed at Hatsingimari on the opposite bank of the Brahmaputra once the river bank stabilises at Hatsingimari.

To facilitate dry docking repair in the Northeastern region, a project for construction of slipway at Pandu has been sanctioned and work is under way. It is scheduled to be completed by December 2018.