Biraj Kumar Barua, Circle Officer, Kalaigaon Revenue Circle inaugurated the science competitions at 10.30 am. He met all the students exhibiting innovative science models and interacted with them.

Speaking on the occasion, Circle Officer Barua, who is also an electronic and telecommunication engineer by academic qualification, thanked the Aryabhatta Science Centre at Lokapriya Bordoloi Public School, Kalaigaon for promoting science and technological matters among schoolchildren of the villages. He advised parents and teachers to guide students to dedicate themselves in new innovation activities which could help common people to live and work in better condition.

More than 20 innovative science models were exhibited by students from various schools, namely Lokapriya Bordoloi Public School, Kalaigaon; Kalaigaon HSS, Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Kalaigaon; Bananguri HS, Arunodoi Academy, Tangla; Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Tangla; Balipara KM HS, Kalaigaon Girls HS, Chengapara HS.

The inaugural ceremony was also addressed by Jayanta Das, District Coordinator, ASC, Udalguri and Basanta Kumar Deka, HM, LB Public School, Kalaigaon.

Anima Bhuyan, HoD, Department of Zoology, Tangla College; Pranati Debi and Dipanjali Hazarika, teachers of Kalaigaon Girls HS and Hemanta Kumar Deka attended as judges respectively. The results of the competition were declared as follows:

(a) Science model – first position: Diptanil Bora and Raktim Saikia (Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Kalaigaon); second position: Sanjana Hazarika and Meghna Dey (Arunodoi Academy, Tangla); third position: Sambit Chakravorty and Tanmoi Nath (MVM, Tangla).

(b) Science-based extempore speech – first position: Achyut Krishna Saharia (Kalaigaon HSS); second position: Diptanil Bora (Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Kalaigaon); third position: Tapasi Devi (LB Public School, Kalaigaon).

c) Science-based poster drawing – first position: Himanghu Bora (Kalaigaon HSS); second position: Satish Kumar Sah (LB Public School); third position: Suman Deka,(Arunodoi Academy, Tangla).

The winners will participate in the Udalguri district-level Aryabhatta science competition to be held at Udalguri next month under the supervision of Udalguri district administration.