



Saying that AVS is an exception in the education system which has veered away from the prevalent notion of education, he also referred to the education system prevalent in England and said that in India, sadly the emphasis has increasingly fallen on “cramming”. No individual or policy is to be blamed for this or is responsible for this state of affairs. It has something to do with the premium that the society puts on material success and school results area often seen as the first step in the direction of material success, he said.

Urging educators to work collectively and individually to change the thrust that education has come to acquire and the priorities that society has come to set for itself, he asked the educators to train and encourage students to read. He also released the ‘year book’ of the residential school and gave away the awards to the students showing excellent performances in different fields.

Releasing the ‘English Literary Journal’ member of the AVS, governing body member, Victor Banerjee urged the students to read stories from the Pancha Tantra and said that until and unless a students’ morality is developed, he or she cannot be said to be a good student. Expressing concern over the unwanted social degradation, he said that in the present-day scenario everything including education is getting more commercialised. “However, Assam Valley School is an exception to it and I expect the authorities to maintain this trend.”

Addressing the gathering, School Head, Sonia Ghandy Mehta highlighted the achievements of the school with focus on building good citizens through education provided in AVS by a dynamic and well experienced team of teachers. In the programme, another publication, ‘Coffee table Book” was released by DM Summerscale.

School captain, Aadarsh Alec Stephen and Dethaingam Panmei in their addresses spoke about their experiences in the school.

Besides other dignitaries, the programme conducted by LP Watts was attended by Rajiv Takru, Media Coordinator, Manjit Bora, the teaching staff and the parents of the students. The congregational hymn, Let There Be Love and the presentation by the school choir mesmerised the gathering.