Exhibition football match

DIBRUGARH, Nov 10 - In view of the International Children’s Day on November 20, the district administration in collaboration with UNICEF and ABITA organised an exhibition football match today at Panitola Sports Club between the national level women players and State women players from the tea estates. Arjuna awardee and former Indian women’s team captain Oinam Bembem Devi, current national team players Ngangom Bala Devi, Yumnam Kamala Devi and Dalima Chhibber were here to motivate the players of the tea gardens. Two national players each were divided among the playing teams – Pohar Adolescent Girls Group and Prerona Adolescent Girls Group. Oinam Bembem Devi and Dalima Chhibber played for Pohar while Yumnam Kamala Devi and Ngangom Bala Devi played for Prerona. Pohar defeated Prerona 5-2.