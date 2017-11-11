Team for Nat’l School Games

Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 10 - The Assam Choi Kwang Do Association has selected a 14-member team to participate in the 63rd National School Games to be held under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) from November 2 to 26 at Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.The selected players are: (U-14 boys and girls) Jiya Swargiyari, Biraj Hazarika, Anushrut Baswashu, Anksumi Borah, Dristant Baruah, Zimpi Devi, Bharat Narzary, Kuntala Bordoloi, Ranjeet Bormudoi, Rajashree Nath and Sanoom Lama. Manager: Hridayananda Das; Coach: Manoj Medhi and Minu Baruah Swargiyari.