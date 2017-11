SAI bt Dynamo

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 10 - In the lung opener of the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) football season, SAI Sports Club defeated Dynamo Club 2-1 in the Jibeswar Goswami A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here today.K Radhakanta Singh (8th minute) and Uday Sankar Bora (43rd minute) netted a goal each for the SAI team while Lenin Angom reduced the margin in the 59th minute. Today’s match: Rajbari AC vs Narengi SC.