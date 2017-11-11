

Assam batsman Sib Sankar Roy plays a shot during day two of the Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, on Friday. - UB Photos Assam batsman Sib Sankar Roy plays a shot during day two of the Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, on Friday. - UB Photos

At the end of day’s play, Sarupam Purkayastha (34) and Pallav Das (10) were at the crease.

Resuming at an overnight total of 25 for no loss, the Assam openers Rishav Das (52) and Rahul Hazarika (28) made a bright start in the morning. The duo added 76 runs. But after that the middle order batsmen, barring Sib Sankar Roy (72), could not stand in the middle for long. Amit Sinha was another notable contributor with 48 runs.

SCORECARD

Uttar Pradesh 1st innings: 349

Assam 1st innings (overnight 25/0): Rishav Das c&b Saurabh Kumar 52, Rahul Hazarika c Yadav b Mohd Israr 28, Sib Sankar Roy c Nath b Saurabh Kumar 72, Kunal Saikia c Rajpoot b Saurabh Kumar 19, Gokul Sharma c Yadav b Rajpoot 9, Amit Sinha lbw b Saurabh Kumar 48, Pallav Das not out 10, Sarupam Purkayastha not out 34. Extras: (lb 6, w 1) 7. Total: 279 (94 overs, for six wickets). Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-98, 3-132, 4-151, 5-234, 6-237. Bowling: AS Rajpoot 21-4-50-1, Mohd Israr 13-1-50-1, Imtiaz Ahmed 21-3-82-0, Saurabh Kumar 28-10-54-4, Mohammad Saif 7-1-15-0, AD Nath 4-0-22-0.