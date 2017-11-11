SPORTS REPORTER GUWAHATI, Nov 10 - Assam staged a fightback in their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Uttar Pradesh at the ACA Stadium here.On the second day of the four-day match today, in reply to Uttar Pradesh’s first innings total of 349, hosts Assam were 279 for the loss of six wickets.
Assam batsman Sib Sankar Roy plays a shot during day two of the Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, on Friday. - UB Photos
At the end of day’s play, Sarupam Purkayastha (34) and Pallav Das (10) were at the crease.
Resuming at an overnight total of 25 for no loss, the Assam openers Rishav Das (52) and Rahul Hazarika (28) made a bright start in the morning. The duo added 76 runs. But after that the middle order batsmen, barring Sib Sankar Roy (72), could not stand in the middle for long. Amit Sinha was another notable contributor with 48 runs.
SCORECARD
Uttar Pradesh 1st innings: 349
Assam 1st innings (overnight 25/0): Rishav Das c&b Saurabh Kumar 52, Rahul Hazarika c Yadav b Mohd Israr 28, Sib Sankar Roy c Nath b Saurabh Kumar 72, Kunal Saikia c Rajpoot b Saurabh Kumar 19, Gokul Sharma c Yadav b Rajpoot 9, Amit Sinha lbw b Saurabh Kumar 48, Pallav Das not out 10, Sarupam Purkayastha not out 34. Extras: (lb 6, w 1) 7. Total: 279 (94 overs, for six wickets). Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-98, 3-132, 4-151, 5-234, 6-237. Bowling: AS Rajpoot 21-4-50-1, Mohd Israr 13-1-50-1, Imtiaz Ahmed 21-3-82-0, Saurabh Kumar 28-10-54-4, Mohammad Saif 7-1-15-0, AD Nath 4-0-22-0.