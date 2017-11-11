

Mary Kom with BFI president Ajay Singh during a press meet.

“The youth boxers are very good, highly intelligent. They need to take that attitude into the ring,” Mary said. “They are very talented but equally important is to be in good mental shape for a world tournament,” the five-time World Champion added.

Mary, who has been handpicked by BFI president Ajay Singh as the Brand Ambassador of the championship, vowed to be the guiding light for the young girls while also sharing her experience and giving them tips on how to tackle tricky bouts.

She revealed that she interacted with the Indian contingent during the training camp in Delhi and came out highly impressed.

“I will have at least two more chat sessions with them before the youth women’s world championship,” she promised.