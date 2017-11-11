ITANAGAR, Nov 10 - The third edition of North East India Fashion Week (NEIFW) began at Nyokum Lapang Ground here today.Fashion designer Yana Ngoba said the three-day event was being organised here in association with the Tourism department.
The third edition of the flagship event – The Khadi Movement – has been conceptualised to inspire the region’s artisans and designers, who work exclusively for the promotion of Northeastern fabrics, she said.
The event would showcase collections of around 50 indigenous weavers and designers from different parts of the region, including Delhi and Philippines. – PTI