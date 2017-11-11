AIZAWL, Nov 10 - Senior Congress leader CP Joshi today alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is neglecting non-BJP constituents of the National Democratic Alliance.The AICC general secretary also accused the Prime Minister of violating parliamentary democracy soon after assuming power in 2014.
“The poll partners of BJP in NDA are neglected by the Prime Minister. The government at Centre is not known as NDA Government but Modi Government,” Joshi told a party meeting here.
“The government has been working under RSS and indulging in religious persecution against minorities,” he alleged and said such “dictatorial and anti-secular activities” of the government would bring its downfall. – PTI