“The NPF Central office requested us to suspend the agitation in view of the forthcoming general convention of the party scheduled for November 22,” Central Youth Wing vice president Achamo Kikon said.

The Election Commission on October 17 directed the two NPF factions, led by Lok Sabha MP Neipheu Rio and former Chief Minister Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu, to settle their dispute over the party’s election symbol ‘cock’ through a general convention within two months.

“We are not calling off the agitation. We will resume it anytime after the convention if justice is not delivered on our demands by the Assembly Speaker Imtiwapang Aier,” Kikon said.

Besides the demand for disqualification of MLAs of the Rio camp including the Chief Minister, the two other demands of the youth wing are appointment of NPF chief whip and recognition of NPF Legislature Party Leader. – PTI